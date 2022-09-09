“Pumpkin spice” has been added to Merriam-Webster’s dictionary

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — From cookies to cake and of course lattes — pumpkin spice is everywhere.

And now, it’s even in the dictionary.

Merriam-Webster tweeted about adding an entry for “That seasonal object of love and hate,” defining pumpkin spice as: “A mixture of usually cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves and often allspice that is commonly used in pumpkin pie.”

Sounds about right — even if you’re a pumpkin-spice naysayer.

Other new food-forward additions highlight dishes and seasonings from around the world like birria, banh mi, mojo, oat milk and plant-based.

Merriam-Webster’s editor-at-large says words are only added to the dictionary when it’s clear they’re consistently used.

And, as you know — whether you like it or not — pumpkin spice is a mainstay every fall.