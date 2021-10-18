Pumpkin Jamboree held at Eckert’s Orchard

VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ) – Eckert’s Orchard of Versailles is closing out it’s Fall season with a Pumpkin Jamboree.

The Fall season is the busiest time of the year for Eckert’s. With the last two weeks setting records at the orchard. On top of the usual apple and pumpkin picking that Eckert’s is known for, weekend bonfires, camel rides, and corn mazes are a few other potential activities at the farm.

Eckert’s Farm Manager Megan Fields says there isn’t much time left to get in on the fun.

“So you have two more weeks to come out to the farm for Pumpkin Jamboree. It will end on October 31’st. We’re offering pick your own apples and pumpkins currently. And we do offer several varieties of apples each weekend to pick as well as a large variety of pumpkins to pick from,” Fields said.

Eckert’s will reopen it’s doors to the public as Strawberry Season begins in May of 2022.