Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office looking for driver accused of vandalizing school property

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to identify the driver of a vehicle accused of vandalizing school property.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of a Ford pickup truck that was doing donuts in the parking lot of Nancy Elementary School Thursday night just before midnight, destroyed some $500 worth of traffic cones used to direct vehicles for parent drop-off and pick-up.