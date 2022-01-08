Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office looking for driver accused of vandalizing school property
Happened Jan. 6 in parking lot of Nancy Elementary School
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to identify the driver of a vehicle accused of vandalizing school property.
According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of a Ford pickup truck that was doing donuts in the parking lot of Nancy Elementary School Thursday night just before midnight, destroyed some $500 worth of traffic cones used to direct vehicles for parent drop-off and pick-up.
The sheriff’s office released several pictures of the vehicle. If you have any information on the identity of the driver or owner of the pickup, contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145. You can also leave a tip on their website HERE. All tips will remain anonymous.