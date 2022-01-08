Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office launches ‘Tip411’ app to fight crime

Customized app helps better connect law enforcement with the public

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new app for customized crime-fighting and better connects law enforcement with the public.

According to the sheriff’s office, the new app helps residents connect with deputies to find information, view alerts, and submit anonymous tips from their smartphone.

“It is our vision to build a team concept between the community and the Sheriff’s Office thereby providing the citizens of Pulaski County with an optimum level of protection and service, said Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck. “I believe our new app will help us better connect with residents so that we can all work together to make Pulaski County a safer place to live, work, and visit.”

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office set-up the communities you can sign up for alerts by fire districts. On the app, citizens can create an account and sign up for alerts in whichever community they want to choose. “We’ve listened to feedback from communities like Pulaski County and have built a more advanced and innovative product to help agencies better engage their residents,” said tip411 President Terry Halsch. “The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office app, powered by tip411, will greatly improve the public’s access to agency alerts, social media channels, important information, and more to help fight crime.” The app also enables the public to share an anonymous tip with police and lets officers respond back to create an anonymous two-way conversation.

The app and tip411 anonymous text-a-tip system is completely anonymous, as the technology removes all identifying information before deputies see the tips and there is no way to identify the sender. Residents in Pulaski County without a smartphone can send anonymous text tips via their cell phone to Deputies by texting keyword PCSOTIP and their message/tip to 847411 (tip411).

Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the sheriff’s office website HERE. The app is available for download for free via the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store, or by visiting the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office website HERE