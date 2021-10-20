Pulaski County murder suspect to be featured on John Walsh ‘Pursuit’ show

Show will air Wednesday night, death occurred in 2007.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Pulaski County investigators are looking for a man in connection with a 2007 death and are getting some national help in their search.

Mariano Aguilar-Garcia has been listed on the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department’s ‘Most Wanted” list. According to Sheriff Greg Speck, Lt. Bobby Jones has been in contact with the staff at “In Pursuit with John Walsh” who reached out to the Sheriff’s Office after seeing Aguilar-Garcia on the department’s list.

Garcia is wanted in the murder of 43-year-old Irene Gutierrez, of White House, Tenn., on April 25, 2007 on Grundy Road in Pulaski County. Ms. Gutierrez’s body was located on May 12, 2007 in a pond on Eddie Reynolds Road in northern Pulaski County.

A segment is set to air at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 on the TV Series “In Pursuit with John Walsh.” The segment will also stream on Discovery+ as well.

A Pulaski County Circuit Court indictment is pending against Garcia.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office received information from a potential witness that an assault had occurred earlier in the day at a residence at 4931 Grundy Road in Somerset on April 25, 2007. Acting on that report, Sheriff’s units went to the home and discovered evidence that an assault had taken place. Evidence uncovered in this investigation suggests that Gutierrez was fatally wounded in an assault by Garcia, according to Speck.

The investigation is continuing by the Pulaski County Criminal Investigations Division.