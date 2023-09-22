Pulaski County Deputy injured, woman arrested after crash

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Pulaski County deputy is injured and a woman has been arrested after an accident in Somerset on Thursday morning.

Deputy Ronald Hellard was traveling westbound in his patrol vehicle on W. Hwy 80 near the intersection of Hwy 1248 when a 2005 Ford, being operated by Emily Edwards, 48 years of age, of Somerset, pulled out of a driveway, traveling eastbound on W. Hwy 80. The Edwards vehicle crossed into the westbound lane as Hellard approached.

Hellard, in an attempt to avoid a collision with Edwards, maneuvered his vehicle into the westbound ditch. Hellard’s vehicle continued in the ditch line until it struck a culvert, causing Hellard’s vehicle to overturn and come to rest on the roadway on its wheels.

Hellard was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by units with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office for treatment of minor injuries. He was released later in the day.

As the Somerset Police Department investigated the accident, it was determined that Edwards was under the influence of an intoxicating substance at the time of crash. She was not hurt.

Edwards was arrested from the scene and charged with Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (Police Officer), Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, No Registration Plates, and Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Securities 1st Offense. She was also served a warrant for Non-Payment of Court Costs.

Edwards is currently being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center.