Pulaski Co. teacher suspended after student dresses up KKK clothing for history project

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Pulaski County teacher has been suspended pending an investigation into why a student dressed up in KKK clothing for a history project.

A teacher at Southern Middle School assigned a history project to her class to write and do a presentation of a historical figure, according to Superintendent Patrick Richardson. The student asked the teacher if he could dress up as Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate Army general and the first Grand Wizard of the KKK. The student was granted permission to do so.

A TikTok of the student in KKK clothing on a school bus was posted last week, but Richardson says the district wasn’t made aware until around 8 Monday morning.

The teacher was suspended for an investigation.

Richardson also gave ABC 36 the following statement:

“First and foremost, I am extremely disappointed and embarrassed by this incident. I would hope our school and community realize that this does not represent the character of our students and staff at Southern Middle School or our district as a whole. The teacher has been suspended pending a personnel investigation and the situation will be reported to the Educational Professional Standards Board. There is a video circulating with the wrong teacher’s contact information on it. She is completely innocent in this matter and deserves to be treated as such. I am deeply apologetic for this situation and I am taking immediate steps to address the matter.”