Public meeting set to discuss KY 801 project in Rowan County

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – A public meeting has been set to discuss a new road project to widen KY 801 between the MMRC industrial park and KY 158 in Rowan County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s open-house style meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Morehead Conference Center on First Street. The public can visit at any time to look at information about the project and give feedback.

The project will rebuild KY 801 from the MMRC John Will Stacy Business Park to the KY 158 intersection to address the highway’s current deficiencies and improve its overall safety, mobility and connectivity for the region’s increased development and traffic demands.

The proposed work closely follows the existing road from the south end to near Ellington Loop. From there, there are three options for the new road to follow. For more details, visit Kentucky801.com (click here).

Alternate designs and plan sheets will be presented at the meeting where everyone may view options, ask questions, and provide comments on handout sheets. There will be a brief five to 10-minute project overview tentatively scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Representatives of KYTC and their consultants, Palmer Engineering and HMB, will be available to receive comments and respond to questions.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, attendees must wear protective face coverings and practice social distancing. A virtual option will be offered to anyone that does not feel comfortable attending in person.

For more information about the project, visit Kentucky801.com (click here). For questions, or to ask about the meeting or to request accommodations for a disability, contact the Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 project manager, Blake Jones, P.E., in Flemingsburg at (606) 845-2551.