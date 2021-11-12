Public invited to KHAKY’s 35th Annual Trees of Life

Kidney Health Alliance of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kidney Health Alliance of Kentucky (KHAKY) is hosting its’ 35th Annual Trees of Life event this weekend.

According to organizers, the public is invited to shop and bid on fully decorated trees and wreaths as well as checkout t-shirts, mystery gifts, gift baskets, cookies and more.

Because it’s an outdoor event, organizers said tents will have sidewalls and heaters. Food from Boston’s Way and hot coffee and tea from A Cup of Commonwealth will also be available.

Trees of Life will take place Saturday, November 13th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the KHAKY office parking lot located at 1517 Nicholasville Road in Lexington.

This event is free and open to the public.

According to KHAKY, its’ goal is to lighten the burden of kidney disease throughout Kentucky and be a significant force in identifying kidney disease in its early stages and reducing the incidence of end stage renal disease (ESRD).

KHAKY serves more than 400 patients each year through the dietary supplement program, emergency financial assistance and other patient focused programs, we are helping patients stay healthier, live longer and even get transplanted sooner.