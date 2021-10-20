Public input sought on Boone Forest trail system

Public comment comes after extensive study of trails, needs

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Daniel Boone National Forest has partnered with Virginia Tech, Penn State, and Kay-Linn Enterprises to conduct a holistic analysis of the Forest’s sprawling trail system.

After months of on-the-ground assessment of more than 600-miles of trails, the Daniel Boone National Forest trail planning team is now seeking public input through a virtual public engagement hub. This input is vital to creating a guiding document that provides a vision for future management of the Forest’s trail system.

“We’ve known for a while that we need an overall master plan for the Forest trail system,” said Matt Able, Daniel Boone National Forest Trails and Dispersed Recreation Program Manager. “Our trails are busier than ever and the growth of private and local trail initiatives across the region presents new opportunities to support trail users all over eastern Kentucky.”

The Daniel Boone National Forest trail planning team has spent months hiking, biking, and riding the entire Forest system to document current conditions and assess the issues and opportunities present in the field.

They have also met with trails staff and decision makers from each Ranger District to better understand the unique issues present in each area of the Forest. This painstaking documentation of the current system will form the basis of the public engagement process and the starting line of planning for the future.

“What we need now is to hear from all the folks who use our trails. Whether you join us at a meeting or simply respond to the survey, we want to hear your take on the Forest trails in your area,” said Able. “After all, our trails aren’t just a Forest product. They are a resource for a diverse group of users and are a part of a growing system of trail and transportation networks spread across eastern Kentucky.”

Get involved with the Daniel Boone National Forest trail planning project by visiting the virtual public engagement hub.

From the virtual hub, Forest trail users can provide general feedback through an online survey, comment directly on an interactive map, and RSVP to Ranger District specific meetings. These resources will remain available through November 2022.

For information, visit the website at www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf, Facebook page at www.facebook.com/danielboonenf, or Twitter at www.twitter.com/DanielBooneNF