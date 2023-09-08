Public comment, meeting to be held on where to expand Lexington’s Urban Service Area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Urban County Council is opening the floor to Lexington residents to see where they would like to see the Urban Service Area expand.

A public comment period and meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Government Center on 200 E. Main Street.

The council requested the city’s Planning Commission identify 2,700 to 5,000 acres of land to expand the Urban Service Area. To do this, an Urban Growth Management Advisory Committee was created and will help the Planning Commission with this process.

“The 2045 Comprehensive Plan shall maintain the Urban Service Area concept, but it is also this Plan’s responsibility to meet existing needs and plan for future growth to meet the needs of our community through 2045,” a post on the City of Lexington, Ky – Government Facebook page reads.

To see the map options, head here: Urban Growth Management Master Plan

The public is invited to share their opinions at the meeting. If you’re not able to attend, you can email your thoughts to imagine@lexingtonky.gov.