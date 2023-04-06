Public celebrates opening of Somerset Veterans Memorial Park











SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — After over two years of work, the City of Somerset and the public celebrated the opening of Somerset’s new Veterans Memorial Park on Wednesday.

The park that honors local veterans and their service to the community is located at the corner of Oak and Main streets. The City of Somerset purchased that land, which was once the “source of significant challenges” during heavy rain, cleared the land and, through the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority, spent the last two years raising money for the park’s construction.

The park features a Veterans Wall of Honor, and bricks, placards and structures that pay tribute to local veterans. A stormwater retention system was installed under the park for flood relief during heavy rains.

SPEDA Chief Account Officer Jessica Carlton said she was honored to oversee the project.

“This has been a very exciting project to undertake,” Girdler said. “SPEDA formed the SPEDA Community Foundation specifically for projects of this type. Not only are we able to honor our veterans that make all we do in America possible, but we were also able to beautify downtown as well as help to eliminate a source of constant downtown flooding. I commend Mayor [Alan] Keck and the Somerset City Council for their vision to create this park and for allowing SPEDA to undertake its construction. Today we officially turn it over to the city for its continued oversight and maintenance. Collaboration and innovation are the keys to our community’s success and this endeavor reflects that and more.”