Public can weigh-in on proposed anti-doping rules in horse racing

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) released proposed anti-doping and medication control rules Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) released a draft Thursday of proposed anti-doping and medication control rules designed to bring uniformity to a sport where each state operates under its own set of rules.

HISA has been working with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to develop rules that are now open to public comment.

On Dec. 6, the proposed rules go to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for further public comment and eventual approval.

If approved by the FTC and HISA, the rules would go in effect July 1, 2022.

The biggest change would be applying the rules uniformly in each state and change the way violations are dealt with.

Under the rules, Lasix, the anti-bleeding medication, would be prohibited on race day in all 2-year old and stakes races, as well as other races.

Anabolic steroids and EPO, which can boost aerobic capacity, would be prohibited at all times.

Anti-inflammatories and supplements would be banned on race day.

Up to 48 hours before a race, horses could only be given water, hay and oats.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act became law last January.

Opponents have filed lawsuits in Kentucky and Texas seeking to prevent the law from being implemented.

To learn more or comment on the proposed rules, click here.