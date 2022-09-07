Public can view steel truss being placed atop bridge piers

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) – Officials say construction of the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge in western Kentucky will take a big step forward this month as crews plan to float a 700-foot steel truss up the river and install it.

A statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the truss will be floated from Paducah to the construction site at Smithland where it will be placed atop the main piers.

The events are scheduled on Sept. 12, 13 and 14, but that’s dependent on weather and river conditions.

A public viewing area will be available at the north end of the bridge construction site so people can watch the process.