Public assistance requested in search for missing Casey County man

LIBERTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 37-year-old man.

Dennis Davis, of Dunnville, was last seen at his home in Casey County around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

In a press release issued today, KSP says Davis has been entered as a missing person and the case is continuing to be investigated.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact 270-384-4796.