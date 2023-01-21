Pub owner reacts to increased police in downtown area

Frankfort Police will be upping patrol in downtown Frankfort on Friday and Saturday nights from 10 P.M. - 2 A.M.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Increased patrol in Frankfort’s downtown district starts Friday night in an effort to curb some issues like public intoxication, disorderly conduct and loud noise violations. Frankfort police say for the next several months, officers will be patrolling the St Clair Mall and downtown district to help reduce the rowdiness and drunken crimes happening in the area.

One pub owner on Saint Clair Street says he’s glad more police will be around on the busier nights.

“We have actually asked in the past to have more police down here at night because there are times when especially when bars are letting out that it can get a little rowdy out on the streets,” says Karl Lawrence, owner of Mortimer Bibb’s Public House. “We close our bar early so that we’re not open after midnight when a lot of things happen.”

Frankfort police say there will be two officers directly assigned to this area from 10 P.M. until 2 A.M. on Fridays and Saturdays. While Lawrence says this is a step in the right direction, he wishes the police would be out for an even longer amount of time.

“I think that having a more steady presence rather than just the 10-2 would be better. I think all that the 10-2 will do, is going to do, is shift things from when they are happening to a different time,” says Lawrence.

Eight businesses in downtown Frankfort are a part of the “Mix district” which lets people take an open container of alcohol and walk around downtown with it until 11 P.M. Some people commenting on Facebook, worried this upped patrol will be harassment on those participating with the “Mix district”. Others thank Frankfort police, saying this patrol is necessary given the recent violence in the area.