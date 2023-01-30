Protesters continue to boycott Bowling Green restaurant after event with Jonathan Mattingly

(CNN NEWSOURCE/WBKO) — Last week, Anna’s Greek Restaurant hosted a private party where the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky met with Jonathan Mattingly, one of the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in March of 2020.

The BG Freedom Walkers are leading the protest.

They say Anna’s had the opportunity to stop the event but didn’t take it.

“Our main purpose is to keep Breonna Taylor’s name alive, keep her legacy alive, always fight for justice for her. Also, to boycott Anna’s because we do believe there was ample opportunity for that event to be stopped and they did not take that opportunity. We want to make sure the community is aware of what kind of business Anna’s is. We also want to make sure they are aware of the type of events that happen in our town because we do not want to support people like officer Mattingly. We should not be giving him a platform,” said BG Freedom Walkers president Summer Shannon.

The restaurant has since apologized to anyone “who has been emotionally or negatively affected by this controversial incident.”

Anna’s also said it wasn’t aware of the content to be presented at the event and said it would be more diligent in reviewing requests in the future.