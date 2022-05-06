Protest held at Woodford County HS in support of Principal Morgan Howell

Howell says he was given an ultimatum to resign or be demoted

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Students, parents and teachers in support of Woodford County High School Principal Morgan Howell showed up before class Thursday in protest. They say they’re angry the district gave Principal Howell the ultimatum to resign or be demoted.

Howell, who’s also a chief warrant officer in the Kentucky Army National Guard, explains the reasoning he was given. This, as the district remains mum.

“We crave consistency as students and he’s definitely delivered that,” said Julia Hill, a senior at Woodford County High School.

But according to Howell, last week Superintendent Danny Adkins told him to resign or face demotion. Then on Monday, he received an official letter.

“They felt things weren’t going in the right direction,” explained Howell. “They said maybe the military has made me too black and white.”

Because Howell serves in the Kentucky Army National Guard, he’s required to take military leave each year. He says the school was well aware of this before hiring him, yet he feels the district hasn’t been entirely understanding. For example, back in September when he took two weeks off for military training and was called to a meeting at the board office.

“One of the first things they said they had an issue with was communication,” said Principal Howell. “And two examples were brought up that happened while I was gone on military leave and I said I’m sorry I can’t do anything about that.”

It’s led to an uproar from those who support Howell, like Hill.

“He’s not just a faculty leader. We’re part of a community here and he fights for us so we’re out here fighting for him,” said Hill.

For parents like Nancy Church, Howell has looked out for her kids, addressing bullying and harassment head-on.

Support also comes from Susan Strange, a teacher at the school.

“Honestly the only principal I want to learn from is him because he’s the absolutely best principal I’ve ever had,” shared Strange.

Teachers say Howell’s made significant adacemic achievements at the school as well. In the meantime, Howell says he doesn’t plan on being silenced.

ABC36 has reached out to Superintendent Adkins.

Howell’s principal contract runs through the end of this school year. A school board meeting is scheduled for May 16 when those in support of Howell say they plan to attend to demand an answer from school leaders.