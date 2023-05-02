Prospective Woodford Co. High School principal out; school mum on why

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — The prospective Woodford County High School principal will actually no longer be principal, the district announced Monday night.

Dr. Kristy Field was recently announced as the new principal of the high school, but will no longer be taking the post.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are informing you that Dr. Kristy Field will not be the future principal of Woodford County High School. As with all matters of this nature, we are not in a position to address the specifics of this situation,” a post on the district’s Facebook page said.

ABC 36 has reached out to the superintendent for clarification.

As of publishing time, we have not heard back.

The new principal will be Tyler Reed, according to another Facebook post.

Reed is the current principal of Frankfort High School.