Prosecutor says possible link between Rogers, her father’s death during Houck arraignment

CNN NEWSOURCE — The Kentucky man charged with the 2015 death of his girlfriend appeared in court Thursday.

His girlfriend at the time, a mother of five children — one of whom is his — disappeared eight years ago.

Brooks Houck had long been considered a suspect but wasn’t charged until last week.

But there was a bombshell in court.

The prosecutor said there’s new information that could link Brooks’ family to the death of her father.

What was expected to be a routine arraignment for Brooks Thursday turned into anything but when the prosecution dropped a bombshell.

Shane Young told the judge his team was waiting on tests for a gun he believes was used to murder Crystal Rogers’ father Tommy Ballard.

“A firearm that we purchased from Nicholas Houck, who was using a fake name when he sold the rifle. We know it’s the same caliber. There’s five criteria they’re looking at and so far it’s matched four of the five criteria,” said Young.

That’s Nick Houck, a former Bardstown police officer and Brooks’ brother. He’s not facing any charges.

This is the first time there has been a possible link between the murders of Crystal Rogers and her father.

“We thought it all along but after prosecutor Shane made that statement we felt a whole lot better,” said Tommy’s father, Till Ballard.

Till, Tommy’s father, joined Roger’s mother, Sherry Ballard and her children in court Thursday.

Brooks joined the hearing via video from the Hardin County Jail.

After a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, his attorney, Brian Butler, argued Brooks was a low flight risk and asked his $10 million bond be reduced to a $500,000 cash bond.

“He has family that loves him, he has friends that love him, his son is here, his business is here. He cannot and he will not leave and he’s proven that,” said Butler.

But Young argued the high bond was justified, showing the combined tax assessments for the three companies owned by Brooks at more than $8 million.

“$500,000 to an individual who is a multi-millionaire, when you’re looking at the rest of your life in prison is not a lot to pay,” said Young.

And while the judge did not immediately rule on bond, Rogers’ family is hopeful Brooks will remain behind bars.

“He deserves where he’s at. He needs to be there the rest of his life. That’s what I’m hoping for Brooks Houck,” said Till.

While Brooks is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Crystal Rogers, it’s important to note neither he nor any member of his family has been charged with the murder of her father.