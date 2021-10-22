Proposed 2022 horse race dates approved by committee, move on to commission

The dates require approval from the full commission at its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Race Dates Committee met Friday, Oct. 22 to discuss the 2022 schedule.

The committee met over Zoom and approved the proposed race dates and host statuses for 2022.

The following list contains proposed dates for the major local race tracks:

Keeneland’s Spring Meet running from April 8, 2022 to April 29, 2022

Churchill Downs’ Spring Meet from April 30, 2022 to July 4, 2022

Red Mile from July 31, 2022 to Oct. 9, 2022

Churchill Downs’ Fall Meet from Sept. 15, 2022 to Oct. 6, 2022 and Oct. 30, 2022 to Nov. 27, 2022

Keeneland’s Fall Meet from Oct. 7, 2022 to Oct. 29, 2022

Breeders Cup 2022 on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5

The dates require approval from the full commission at its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

To view the proposed race dates, click here: proposedracedates2022