Fayette County projects funded in state budget

Millions of dollars will go towards education, healthcare and roads in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – This year millions of dollars were allocated from the state budget for Fayette County. That money is going towards programs for education, healthcare, and the University of Kentucky.

State senators who represent Fayette County say that keeping some of that money in a rainy day fund is important. It’s not known specifically how much money Fayette County will receive from the state, but Republican Senator Ralph Alvarado, of Winchester, says some is going toward education as part of $119 million allocated for school transportation.

More than $50 million is going towards cancer, spinal and head injury research in Lexington and Louisville. There’s also pension funding.

“A lot of our money went into our pension system, too to help ensure pensions, provide salary increases for law enforcement and police officers and our jails have got a lot of per diem rate,” says Senator Alvarado.

More than $120 million is earmarked for road work in the county over the next two years. Some of that money may be used to improve and widen New Circle Road and improve a stretch of Georgetown Road, according to Sen. Alvarado. Lawmakers say work is also needed on Liberty Road, the Citation Boulevard extension and money could be used to widen Newtown Pike.

The state money will be available next fiscal year which begins July 1, 2022.