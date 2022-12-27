Projection: $4 gas could return as soon as May

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Gas prices are way down from the record highs they hit last summer, currently just over $3 a gallon — but don’t get used to it.

According to GasBuddy, an app that tracks gas prices, the price at the pump could rise to $4 a gallon by May.

That’s significantly cheaper than the spike that topped $5 a gallon earlier this year.

The prediction is based on the higher cost to produce summer-grade gasoline, plus, more Americans hit the road in warmer months.

However, GasBuddy admits, there’s a lot of uncertainty in gas prices and accurate predictions are challenging.