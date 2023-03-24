Progress Kentucky planning caravan rally Friday afternoon in Lexington, Berea

LGBTQ Flag via MGN Online

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has vetoed Senate Bill 150, a sweeping GOP-led transgender measure that would have banned gender-affirming medical care for minors.

Advocates are now urging lawmakers to not overturn the veto when they return next week.

Progress Kentucky and other LGBTQ+ advocates rallying Friday through its “Caravan for Compassion”, an event in support of Kentucky’s transgender community.

It’s a multi-car procession with signs, flags, and windows painted with slogans. The procession will have three stops:

2537 Larkin Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 at 4 p.m.

2233 Lovell Ct, Lexington, KY 40513 at 4:30 p.m.

507 Glades Rd, Berea, KY 40403 at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Trans activists who have testified in Frankfort against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation this session are taking part.

They’re urging lawmakers to oppose senate bill 150, an anti-trans, pronoun and bathroom bill passed by the Kentucky General Assembly before it adjourned for a veto break.

Lawmakers return next week and could vote to override the governor’s veto.

Lawmakers in support of the bill say the bill helps protect kids from irreparable harm.