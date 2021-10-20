Princess Causeway wins Wednesday’s featured Haphazard Purse

Holds of challenges to win $93,000 Haphazard Purse for fillies and mares

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – Winchester Place Thoroughbreds’ Princess Causeway fended off numerous challenges to win the $93,000 Haphazard Purse for fillies and mares Wednesday afternoon by a 1¼ lengths over Our Bay B Ruth. (Click here for a video of the race.)

Trained by Ian Wilkes and ridden by Chris Landeros, Princess Causeway covered the 1 1/16 miles on a turf course rated as good in 1:42.91.

Fifth in the Kentucky Downs Ladies Turf (G3) in her most recent start, Princess Causeway went right to the lead, shrugged off I’llhandalthecash and favored Dominga at the top of the stretch and had enough left to hold sway over Our Bay B Ruth.

The victory was worth $57,220 and increased Princess Causeway’s earnings to $430,089 with a record of 18-6-2-1. Princess Causeway is a 5-year-old Kentucky-bred daughter of Giant’s Causeway out of the A.P. Indy mare A. P. Investment.

Princess Causeway rewarded her backers with payoffs of $7.20, $4.20 and $2.80. Our Bay B Ruth, ridden by Adam Beschizza, returned $6.20 and $3.20 and finished a nose in front of Pass the Plate, who paid $2.60 to show under Joe Talamo.

Racing continues Thursday with a nine-race program beginning at 1 p.m. ET.