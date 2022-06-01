Pride month begins today, KY jam packed with events to celebrate

Pride day itself is June 28th

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Pride month officially starts Wednesday, June 1st.

Pride month started as a tribute to those who took part in the stonewall riots.

It marks the day in 19-69 when police raided a gay club in New York City called the Stonewall Inn.

And here in Kentucky, Lexington Pride has shared plenty of events you can attend this month all Central Kentucky to celebrate pride.

Some of the events include the march for our lives, the race for race 5k, pride parties, and Kentucky Pride Festivals, among others.

Lexington Pride Festival is scheduled for June 25th.

A look at the month’s events can be found below.

PRIDE MONTH SCHEDULES