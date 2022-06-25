Pride Festival draws thousands to downtown Lexington

More than 80 vendors and sponsors set up shop, offering services and information.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- For the first time since 2019, the annual Pride Festival returned Saturday to downtown Lexington.

The festival drew thousands of people showing off their LGBTQIA+ pride.

There were also musical acts, drag shows, food trucks, and other entertainment.

The festival is the biggest fundraiser for the Lexington Pride Center, which uses the money to expand its’ services and programs for the LGBTQ community and their allies.

“For the LGBTQIA+ community, it can be so isolating, especially when you live in counties that are not so big and progressive, like Lexington,” said Catherine Taylor, the fundraising chair for the festival. “So having a central festival that everybody from throughout the state of Kentucky and even in different states can come to is so important because it gives you a place for at least one day that you are heard, you are valued, you are loved. And that’s what we are about.”

The festival finished up with dj’s and a drag show.