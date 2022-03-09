Gas prices impact professions on the road

Average price in Kentucky tops $4

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The hike in gas prices in Kentucky and across the country continue to impact drivers.

For some professionals, limiting the amount of driving just isn’t a possibility.

Realtors, for example, make their vehicles mobile offices. Some spend much of their work day on the road depending on their coverage area and some of those drives can quickly turn into a wasted trip.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Kentucky is currently just over $4.

Experts say it could top $5 a gallon. For professionals who feel the impact of the gas pump increase, like realtor Karen Angelucci, there’s little to be done.

Angelucci says she has no choice but to pay the high prices because she has to travel to sell real estate.

“I’m not happy about it, but I’m not as hurt as a lot of folks out there. I mean, it dips into my profits just like everyone else, but I will just keep on working,” explains Angelucci.