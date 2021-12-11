Price-gouging hotline activated in response to tornadoes, severe storms

Kentuckians can report price gouging to 888-432-9257 or ag.ky.gov/pricegouging

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – In response to the tornadoes and severe weather in Western and Central Kentucky, Attorney General Daniel Cameron today activated the price gouging hotline. Kentuckians can report price gouging by calling 888-432-9257 or by visiting ag.ky.gov/pricegouging. Due to service issues from the storms, if Kentuckians have trouble connecting to the hotline, they can also report price gouging by calling 502-696-5300.

“Kentuckians in more than a dozen counties experienced damage and loss as a result of the widespread severe weather that swept through Western and Central Kentucky on Friday night and Saturday morning,” said Attorney General Cameron. “We’re activating the price gouging hotline to assist local communities with responding and to ensure that no Kentuckian experiences predatory pricing as they’re purchasing emergency supplies. Report suspected price gouging immediately to our office by calling 1-888-432-9257 or visiting ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.”

KRS 367.374 governs the sale or rental of goods and services when a state of emergency is in effect, and states that no person shall sell or rent an item for a price “which is grossly in excess of the price prior to the declaration.” Goods and services included in this prohibition include consumer food items; goods or services used for emergency cleanup; emergency supplies; medical supplies; home heating oil; building materials; housing; transportation, freight, and storage services; and gasoline or other motor fuels.

When filing a price gouging complaint, Kentuckians are encouraged to report as many details as possible about the suspected price gouging, including the name and address of the seller/retailer, the item purchased, the price of the item after the emergency declaration, and the price of the item before the emergency declaration, if known. If a refund is sought, consumers should also keep receipts from the transaction to show proof of purchase.

Kentuckians should report suspected price gouging to the Consumer Protection Hotline at 888-432-9257 or by visiting ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.