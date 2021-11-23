Pressure defense propels second half run, big EKU victory
EKU men start second half with 17-0 run, win by 39 over Eastern Illinois
RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky used a 17-0 run in the second half to take control against Eastern Illinois and cruise to an 82-43 win in McBrayer Arena on Monday night in the EKU Hoops Invitational.
The Colonels (5-1) led 20-5 midway through the first half, but could not pull away from the Panthers (1-4). EKU took a 29-18 lead into the locker room and exploded out of the gates in the second half with 17 consecutive points in the first 3:47 of play.
Moreno was named tournament MVP, while Williams and Curt Lewis both garnered all-tournament honors.
Lewis and Williams each notched double-doubles in the victory. Lewis led all scorers with 18 points and added 10 rebounds, while Williams tallied 16 points, 10 rebounds, and six blocks. Moreno finished with 15 points and a game-high six steals. Russhard Cruickshank totaled 10 points and five assists on the night.
Eastern Kentucky hits the road Friday when the Colonels visit West Virginia for a 7:00 p.m. tip-off in Morgantown.