Pressure defense propels second half run, big EKU victory

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky used a 17-0 run in the second half to take control against Eastern Illinois and cruise to an 82-43 win in McBrayer Arena on Monday night in the EKU Hoops Invitational.

The Colonels (5-1) led 20-5 midway through the first half, but could not pull away from the Panthers (1-4). EKU took a 29-18 lead into the locker room and exploded out of the gates in the second half with 17 consecutive points in the first 3:47 of play.