Prescribed burns spark new growth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is about to start setting fields on fire, but no need to panic, they are contained.

There will be multiple different areas undergoing burns these next few months. They include the Clay Wildlife Management Area, Grayson Lake WMA, Paul Van Booven WMA, Taylorsville lake WMA, and Green River Lake WMA.

Jason Stewart with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says “The majority of those burns are to do something with forest management, and this time of year you have to have the perfect weather to meet your objectives. The fall portion of the year is the drier part of the year where we can actually meet our objectives.”

These objectives include getting rid of old growth, providing new growth for plant species, knock back invasive species and more.

While fires might appear dangerous and scary, Stewart reassures Kentuckians the fires are all under control.

“It can be a little scary, but the whole term controlled burn or prescribed burn, there’s a long process we use as an agency to lay out to do this safely,” Stewart says.

Landowners can also participate in their own prescribed burn for their land. Visit the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to find information on the steps to get certified.