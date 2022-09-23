Preparation begins for annual Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Preparation is underway for Lexington’s annual Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade.

Lexington’s largest, free Halloween party, on Saturday, Oct. 22, will kick off with Halloween-inspired art and performances and conclude with the Halloween Parade and Thriller reenactment.

This event, which has been named a Top 10 Halloween Destination by USA Today and was featured in the Top 25 Best Halloween Festivals Across the U.S. by Oprah Magazine, is put on by Lexington Parks & Recreation, Mecca Live Studio and WRFL.

DETAILS:

Halloween Variety Show

Saturday, Oct. 22 | 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Robert F. Stephens Courthouse PlazaCurated by Mecca Live Studio, this stage show features a DJ spinning spooky tunes and Halloween-inspired performances by Lexington area arts groups such as Mecca, Dance Attack, Traci Stone Dance Studio, the March Madness Marching Band and many more.

Halloween and Thriller Parade

Saturday, Oct. 22

Halloween Parade | 7 p.m.

Thriller Parade | 7:30 p.m.

Main Street starting at Quality and Mill StreetFollowing the variety show is the Halloween Parade featuring floats, costumed characters and even more performance groups. The festivities culminate with the annual Thriller reenactment where several hundred zombies will dance, dawdle and drag themselves down Main Street to the classic Michael Jackson tune. Pedestrians can watch all along the parade route. The rain date for the parade and Thriller will be Oct. 23.

But they can’t put on the Thriller Parade without zombies. If you’d like to participate, the cost is $15 for people ages 13 and over and $10 for children 7-12 (and dancers younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult).

All zombie dancers must register online or in person at any scheduled rehearsal by Saturday, Oct. 15. Participants must attend at least one dance rehearsal and one staging rehearsal. For registration and rehearsal times, click here.