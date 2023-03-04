Power outage and roof damage cancel departures and arrivals at Bluegrass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Winds reaching speeds of 79 mph leaving destruction and debris in various areas of Central Kentucky.

According to Lauren White of the Bluegrass Airport, the roof on the concourse A building and the roof on the rental car garage receiving significant damage.

As departures and arrivals were canceled for the rest of Friday night, TSA also losing power, the outage also affecting concourse B.

Many re-booking their flight for Saturday, some for Sunday.

