UPDATE: “Armed and dangerous” suspect in Powell County arrested

Police were looking for 21-year-old Aaron Couch in connection to early morning shooting Wednesday

UPDATE (5/4/22 11:20 a.m.) – An “armed and dangerous” suspect the Stanton Police Department was searching for has been arrested.

According to police, Aaron Couch has been arrested in connection to a shooting early Wednesday morning after an extensive foot chase.

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Powell County schools is using an NTI day Wednesday while police search for an “armed and dangerous” suspect.

According to the Stanton Police Department, officers responded to a shooting complaint just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at the Pine Creek subdivision in Stanton. Once on scene, officers found one person shot who was taken to Powell County EMS. Police say the person’s condition is critical. They have not been identified.

Police say they’re searching for 21-year-old Aaron Couch. Couch was last seen wearing a black and red leather jacket, blue jeans, and white/grey Nike tennis shoes. Couch has ties to Clay City, Winchester, and Lexington. According to police, he was last seen near the intersection of Hatton Creek Road and Kentucky Highway 11/15. Couch is considered arm and dangerous. Police say if you see him, do not approach him, just call 911.

Police say they have been in contact with the Powell County School Board to make them aware of the situation.

According to a post shared by Powell County schools, “Out of an abundance of caution, today will be an NTI day for the Powell County Schools as a result of an ongoing safety issue near our middle and high schools. Staff will report to work at 9 am and will be available to support student learning online and by telephone from 9-11 am and 1-3 pm. Staff should monitor their PCS email in case additional communication should become necessary.”