Powell County nursing home patient wing floods Christmas night

STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A patient wing at a Powell County nursing home flooded Christmas night after a break in its sprinkler system.

According to a Facebook post from the Stanton Fire Department, around 8 p.m., crews arrived at Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation where they saw a break in a line of the sprinkler system causing “atrocious amounts” of water to flow into the patient wing.

Middlefork Fire/Rescue, Clay City Fire Department, Powell County EMS, Powell County Emergency Management and inmates from the Powell County Detention Center worked until about 11 p.m. to clean the standing water from the patients’ rooms and hallway.