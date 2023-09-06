Powell Co. Schools to close Thursday for funeral of coach Ken Jones

STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — All Powell County schools will be closed on Thursday to allow students and staff to attend the funeral of longtime coach Ken Jones.

Jones died last Saturday in his home. He was 79.

A Hazard native, Jones began his long sports career as a news and sports anchor for WKYH. After, Jones was the coach for the Viper Hornets in the 1980s and from 1991-2021 he served in many coaching positions for Powell County Schools, including assistant coach of the boys’ high school basketball team, head coach of the girls’ high school basketball team, assistant coach of the girls’ high school softball team and head coach of the volleyball team.

His visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. His funeral will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. Both will be in the Powell County High School, at 700 West College Avenue in Stanton.