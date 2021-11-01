Pothole repairs scheduled for Interstate 75 in Madison County

The traveling public should expect delays during the hours of scheduled repair operations.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) (RELEASE)– The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled pothole repair operations. Rolling road blocks (a mobile operation) will be utilized for the work.

Sunday, October 31 through Monday, November 1 – 10 p.m.Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday

Interstate 75 – Northbound

Pothole repair work will be in effect for the following location:

the rolling roadblock will be located northbound from the Rockcastle-Madison County line between milepoints 74 and 97

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties