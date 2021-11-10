‘Posters & Popcorn’ sale to help reopen The Kentucky Theatre

Fundfaiser Saturday, Nov. 20th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Theatre continues to fundraise to reopen after temporarily shutting down in 2020, in part, due to the pandemic.

The theatre is hosting a ‘Posters & Popcorn’ sale on Saturday, November 20th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to The Kentucky Theatre, dozens of old movie posters and popcorn will be available for purchase with 100% of the proceeds going back to reopening efforts.

Right now, the theatre has raised around $18,500 of its’ $55,000 goal.

You can also donate online HERE or by texting MYKENTUCKY TO 202-858-1233.

The nonprofit ‘Friends of Kentucky Theatre’ has been working to reopen the historic downtown venue. Read more HERE.