Possible tornado sounded “like a train sitting on the house:” Survivors

Families ride out storm in basement of historic Madison County home

KIRKSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – For two Madison County families, a suspected tornado sounded like a train sitting on their house when it struck at about 4:30 Saturday morning.

Derek and Tasha Thomas and their three daughters went to the home of his brother, Josh and Sherri Thomas with their two daughters when the weather started getting bad early Saturday.

When they got a weather alert at about 4 a.m., they rounded up the five children and headed to the basement of the 150-year-old home that sits on a hill on Highway 595 in the Kirksville community southwest of Richmond.

They’d been there about 10 minutes when they heard the roar of the winds. They described the sound of a train and the damage they heard happening outside. When the roar stopped and they came upstairs, water was rushing in and they could see the sky.

Outside, vehicles were smashed, barns were leveled and a piece of wood even was driven through a truck’s metal hood. The Thomases both work in law enforcement. While the families wouldn’t go on camera, they said they are grateful to have their lives.

When co-workers came, they were relieved.

“The sheer damage…you hope the family, the alerts were out quick enough, they were able to get to safety and they actually listened to the warnings, which many don’t when they hear warnings, they don’t take the time to get into an interior room or a lower level of the house to protect themselves,” said Madison County Sheriff’s deputy Michael Stotts.

The damage in the Kirksville community was the worst in the county.

It was concentrated along a half-mile stretch of Highway 595. Across the rest of the county, scattered power outages were caused by downed trees and limbs.

Localized flooding was reported in several areas, including the Union City community where a few people couldn’t leave their homes because roads were flooded.

No injuries were reported.