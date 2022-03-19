Possible human remains found in car in lake in Floyd County

The vehicle and possible remains were found Friday in Dewey Lake

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Possible human remains were found Friday in a vehicle submerged in Dewey Lake in Floyd County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say fishermen first reported seeing something in the water, which turned out to be the submerged vehicle.

The Lexington Dive Team and Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife helped in the effort to retrieve the vehicle and remains, according to State Police.

The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification, according to KSP.

KSP Detective Tony Tackett is leading the investigation.