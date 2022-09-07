Possible human remains found in burned building in Lee County

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after possible human remains were found Tuesday night in Lee County.

According to initial investigations, human skeletal remains were found in a burned building on KY-52 W. The remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.

KSP will continue investigating and is asking anyone with information to contact KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.