Positivity climbs toward 7%, new cases, other numbers up

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The rise in new COVID cases, positivity and other indicators continues across Kentucky going into the holiday period.

In the state’s Tuesday report (click here), Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,142 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate of 6.77% as the state continued to climb toward a 7% positivity rate when it was pushing 5% three weeks ago. Of the new cases, 553 are in people 18 and under.

The state has now listed 775,728 total cases since the outbreak began in the state on March 6, 2020.

The governor also reported 53 deaths, including the loss of a Kentuckian only 25 years old. The deaths raised the state’s total to 10,760 lost to COVID-related causes.

“Hospitalizations and requests for monoclonal antibody infusions are ticking up,” said Beshear. “We do not want to see that. We need to be really careful with Thanksgiving this week, as well as Christmas coming up. But unlike last year, there is an opportunity for this holiday season to be safe and pretty normal for you and your family if you follow the precautions you need to.”

The Governor encouraged Kentuckians to do the following:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination

Get a vaccination booster (all Kentucky adults are now eligible for a booster)

Stay home and avoid gatherings if they feel sick

Wear masks if indoors and unvaccinated and/or not boosted

Keep gatherings small

The positivity rate is up from 6.56% Monday, continuing the climb from Friday’s 6.24%, 6.18% Thursday, Wednesday’s 6.24% and 5.73% on Tuesday and last Monday.

According to the daily report, 835 people are hospitalized, up from 809 Monday, Friday’s 778, 750 Thursday, Wednesday’s 757, 739 last Tuesday and 719 last Monday.

ICU admittance is up to 217 from 203 Monday, 193 on Friday, 195 Thursday and 200 Wednesday, 204 last Tuesday and 191 last Monday.

The number of those on a ventilator inched down to 98 Tuesday from 101 Monday, 102 Friday, 100 on Thursday and Wednesday and 105 last Tuesday and last Monday.

During the week ending Nov. 21, 11,572 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky, and the average test positivity rate was 6.13%.