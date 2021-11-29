Portion of KY 1482 in Clay County will be closed Thursday

At mile point 9.54 at intersection of Greyhound Branch Road; will reopen Friday afternoon

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that KY 1482 at mile point 9.54 (intersection of Greyhound Branch Road) in Clay County will be closed starting Thursday, December 2 at 8 a.m. and will reopen Friday, December 3 at 5:30 p.m.

The closure is required to replace a failed box culvert.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.