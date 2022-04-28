Portion of Codell Drive in Lexington to be closed this weekend

The closure will allow crews to install a new storm sewer line

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – A portion of Codell Drive that intersects with Woodhill Drive in Lexington will be closed 24 hours a day starting at 5 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, according to city officials. The other parts of the intersection will remain open. The closed part of Codell Drive is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, May 2.

The closure will allow crews to install a new storm sewer line. Drivers wishing to travel on Codell Drive between Woodhill and Old Todds Road will need to take an alternate route.