Pork loin, chicken, salad and more: Official Kentucky Derby 149 menu released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The official menu of the 149th Kentucky Derby was released Tuesday by the Churchill Downs Racetrack.
For the second year in a row, Chef Kenneth Hardiman curated the menu, featuring an array of dishes to be served to guests visiting Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 5, and the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6.
The food featured this year includes the following:
- Cheesy creamed corn
- Glazed spring vegetables
- Heirloom grain salad
- Kentucky bibb greens salad
- Mashed sweet potatoes
- Roasted sliced pork loin medallions
- Seared chicken breast
The cocktails featured this year include the following:
- Old Forester Mint Julep
- Finlandia Oaks Lily
- Woodford Reserve Spire
- Herradura Horseshoe Margarita
“Leading the culinary team at the Kentucky Derby is one of the highest honors a chef can have, and I’m excited for the opportunity to add to the Kentucky Derby’s rich culinary legacy again this year,” said Hardiman. “Moments like the Kentucky Derby challenge and motivate us chefs to be at our best, to focus on all of the details, from the seasonal ingredients we source all the way down to the garnishes, in order to create amazing food and beverage experiences for our guests who enjoy the event in different ways.”
For more information, head here: https://www.kentuckyderby.com/party/recipes/officialderbymenu