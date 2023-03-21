Pork loin, chicken, salad and more: Official Kentucky Derby 149 menu released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The official menu of the 149th Kentucky Derby was released Tuesday by the Churchill Downs Racetrack.

For the second year in a row, Chef Kenneth Hardiman curated the menu, featuring an array of dishes to be served to guests visiting Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 5, and the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6.

The food featured this year includes the following:

Cheesy creamed corn

Glazed spring vegetables

Heirloom grain salad

Kentucky bibb greens salad

Mashed sweet potatoes

Roasted sliced pork loin medallions

Seared chicken breast

The cocktails featured this year include the following:

Old Forester Mint Julep

Finlandia Oaks Lily

Woodford Reserve Spire

Herradura Horseshoe Margarita

“Leading the culinary team at the Kentucky Derby is one of the highest honors a chef can have, and I’m excited for the opportunity to add to the Kentucky Derby’s rich culinary legacy again this year,” said Hardiman. “Moments like the Kentucky Derby challenge and motivate us chefs to be at our best, to focus on all of the details, from the seasonal ingredients we source all the way down to the garnishes, in order to create amazing food and beverage experiences for our guests who enjoy the event in different ways.”

For more information, head here: https://www.kentuckyderby.com/party/recipes/officialderbymenu