‘Popup’ driver licensing offices to help disaster survivors replace lost licenses, IDs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Gov. Andy Beshear today announced that additional driver license issuing teams from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) next week will bring services directly to tornado survivors who are sheltering at three state parks in Western Kentucky.

The portable, “popup” licensing units can perform a full array of licensing services, but their top priority is to issue replacement licenses, permits and identification cards to Kentuckians who lost their credentials in the deadly tornado outbreak of Dec. 10.

“This is a critical service for the hundreds of Kentuckians who lost their homes and possessions, including the ID required for obtaining the assistance that will help them recover,” Gov. Beshear said. “We can lessen the hardship if we bring license and ID issuers directly to the people who need them.”

Two popup licensing teams will operate next week at three state resort parks:

Tuesday, Jan. 4 – Kenlake State Resort Park, at Hardin, and Lake Barkley State Resort Park, near Cadiz.

at Hardin, and near Cadiz. Wednesday, Jan. 5 – Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park, at Gilbertsville.

At each park, hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST. Walk-in customers only; no appointments will be taken. Gov. Beshear has waived the fee for replacing a lost license or ID. For any other service, each portable office will accept credit/debit card, check, money order or cash.

This week, popup teams have been operating at City Hall in Dawson Springs, at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park and at Hopkins County Central High School, near Earlington. Yet another popup team has been operating in Mayfield, at 355 Charles Drive, and will continue at that location through Jan. 28.

“The issuance of driver licenses, permits and state ID cards is one of the most important public services we render at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “When the tornados struck, we knew many people would lose their possessions, and that would include their IDs and driving credentials.”

For the Kenlake and Kentucky Dam Village popup events, email KYTC.DDLPaducah@ky.gov or call (270) 575-7035. For the Lake Barkley event, information is at (270) 399-7417 or email KYTC.DDLMadisonville@ky.gov. More information: drive.ky.gov | Regional Offices Map

A lost license, permit or ID card also can be replaced by mail to the KYTC Division of Driver Licensing in Frankfort. Information and link to the necessary form TC 94-192 is available at drive.ky.gov | Applying for a Driver’s License or ID Card.