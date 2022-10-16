Popular car show helps raise money for veteran’s center

LEXINGTON, ky (WTVQ)- A Lexington car club is using proceeds from an annual car show to give back to veterans.

The Motorheads Car Club held its’ 5th annual Patriots Day Car Show Sunday at Fredrick Douglas High School.

Organizers say the show was in honor of 9/11. It begins at 9:59 a.m., the time that the first tower fell in New York City.

Money raised from the $20 entry fee will go towards residents at the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, Kentucky.

The event included an adult trike racing contest, raffles, music, and concessions. About one hundred classic and modern cars were entered in the show.

“They’re from all over. We promote this show pretty heavily. It’s a veteran heavy event so a lot of veterans come out. They have some beautiful cars. As you can hear in the background, some loud cars. Its just a great day and we really appreciate them participating in our charity event,” said Terry Malin, with the Motorheads.

Special guests from the veterans center were also on hand to present a trophy to their favorite.