Woman hit by car, poorly lit area may have played role: Police

Accident in Winburn Drive area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman was injured Thursday evening when she was hit by a car in what police described as a dark intersection.

At 7:45 p.m. Thursday, a woman crossing Winburn Drive at Gerald Drive when she was hit by a car. Her name was not released.

Police say she was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the intersection is poorly lit and investigators think that may have played a role in the accident.

The driver who hit the woman was not charged or ticketed, according to police.