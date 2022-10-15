Poor People’s Campaign holds downtown rally to encourage people to vote

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A rally and march in downtown Lexington Saturday urged people to get out and vote during next month’s midterm elections.

The rally was part of the Poor People’s Campaign’s massive initiative to reach out to 5 million people ahead of the midterms with the theme of “If We Ever Needed to Vote for Democracy and Justice, We Sure Do Need to Vote Now!”.

Organizers say the goal was to bring attention to issues like reproductive freedoms, poverty, and racism. They say those are needs that aren’t being met by elected officials.

The campaign wants to work together with other organizations to get people to the polls.

“We’re here to remind the people that they have the power, the power is in our hands. When we go to the polls, we decide who we’re going to put into office. Those people work for us. They need to be reminded that they work for us, and there are people suffering all over the country. There are people suffering right here in Kentucky, right here in Lexington. And those who are suffering are being ignored by those we’ve put into office. And we’re here to call them out on that,” said Arnold Farr of the Poor People’s Campaign.

There were dozens of similiar rallies across the country.

The general election is November 8th.