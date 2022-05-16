Polls open from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Election Day Tuesday

Voters must vote at their precinct location on Election Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s Primary Election is Tuesday, May 17, 2022. According to Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins, voters should have received a mailer with their precinct and voting location included. Voters can also find this information and a sample ballot HERE.

Voting is available from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Tuesday. Early in-person voting closed on Saturday. On Election Day, voters must vote at their precinct location. Click HERE to find your precinct location.

According to the Blevins, voters who requested and received an absentee ballot from govoteky.com, should either mail in their ballots or place in the county clerk drop box by 6 p.m. on May 17. According to Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, as of close-of-business Saturday, 29% of absentee ballots were still outstanding.

For more information regarding The Primary Election, call 859-255-VOTE (8683), email at voters@fayettecountyclerk.com, or visit govoteky.com.

Also a reminder to students in Fayette County Public Schools, there will be no school for students on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 for Election Day.

ABC36 will have your full Election Day coverage.